Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 8:33 PM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), IFNNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.25K Followers

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jochen Hanebeck - Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Sven Schneider - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Gyory - Senior Director Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Lee Simpson - Morgan Stanley

Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank

Josh Buchalter - TD Cowen

Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Francois Bouvignies - UBS

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Aleksander Peterc - Societe Generale

Tammy Qiu - Berenberg Bank

Jerome Ramel - Exane BNP Paribas

Janardan Menon - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning everyone. Welcome to the conference call for analysts and investors for Infineon 2023 Financial Third Quarter results. Today's call will be hosted by Daniel Gyory, Senior Director Investor Relations at Infineon Technologies who is stepping in for Alexander Foltin today.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded. This conference call contains forward looking statements and all assessments about the business, financial condition, performance and strategy of the Infineon Group. These statements and all assessments are based on assumptions and management expectations resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks, many of which are partially or entirely beyond Infineon control. Infineon’s actual business development, financial condition, performance and strategy may therefore differ materially from what is discussed in this conference call. Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Infineon. Please go ahead.

Daniel Gyory

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our earnings call for the June quarter, on which we have our CEO, Jochen Hanebeck; and our CFO, Sven Schneider. As usual Jochen will open the call was remarks on the market situation and divisional performance, followed by Sven commenting

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.