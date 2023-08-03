Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 8:33 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)
Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ellie Mertz - VP, Finance & IR

Brian Chesky - Co-Founder & CEO

David Stephenson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mario Lu - Barclays

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Douglas Anmuth - JP Morgan

Stephen Ju - Crédit Suisse

Bernard McTernan - Needham & Company

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

James Lee - Mizuho

Tom Champion - Piper Sandler

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Airbnb's earnings conference call for the Second Quarter of 2023. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website following this call. I will now hand the call over to Ellie Mertz, VP of Finance. Please go ahead.

Ellie Mertz

Good afternoon, and welcome to Airbnb's Second Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call. Thank you for joining us today. On the call today, we have Airbnb's Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Chesky; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dave Stephenson.

Earlier today, we issued a Shareholder Letter with our financial results and commentary for our second quarter of 2023. These items were also posted on the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website.

During the call, we'll make brief opening remarks, and then spend the remainder of time on Q&A. Before I turn it over to Brian, I would like to remind everyone that we'll be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are described under Forward-looking Statements in our Shareholder Letter and in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to consider these factors

