Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 8:42 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.25K Followers

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Miln - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Jeremy Stoppelman - Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

David Schwarzbach - Chief Financial Officer

Jed Nachman - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Sergio Segura - KeyBanc

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Colin Sebastian - Baird

Stan Velikov - Wells Fargo

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Yelp Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the conference over Mr. James Miln, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

James Miln

Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us on Yelp’s second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Yelp’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Stoppelman; Chief Financial Officer; David Schwarzbach; and Chief Operating Officer, Jed Nachman.

We published the shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website and with the SEC and hope everyone had a chance to read it. We’ll provide some brief opening comments and then turn to your questions.

Now, I’ll read our safe harbor statement. We’ll make certain statements today that are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

In addition, we are subject to a number of risks that may significantly impact our business and financial results. Please refer to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.