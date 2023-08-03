Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 8:45 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.25K Followers

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Fildes - Director, IR

Andrew Jassy - President, CEO & Director

Brian Olsavsky - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Colin Sebastian - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Amazon.com Quarter Two 2023 Financial Results Teleconference. [Operator Instructions].

For opening remarks, I will be turning the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Dave Fildes. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Dave Fildes

Hello, and welcome to our Q2 2023 financial results conference call. Joining us today to answer your questions is Andy Jassy, our CEO; and Brian Olsavsky, our CFO. As you listen to today's conference call, we encourage you to have our press release in front of you, which includes our financial results as well as metrics and commentary on the quarter. Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this call will be against our results for the comparable period of 2022.

Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, August 3, 2023 only and will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

During this call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, each of which is posted on our IR website, you will find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of these

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.