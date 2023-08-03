Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 8:46 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL), AL.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.25K Followers

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Arnold - Head of Investor Relations

John Plueger - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Hazy - Executive Chairman

Gregory Willis - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Tom Fitzgerald - TD Cowen

Jack Fowler - Goldman Sachs

Steve Trent - Citigroup

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Kayla and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Air Lease Corporation Q2 Earnings Conference Call. All lines been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Jason Arnold, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Arnold, you may begin you conference.

Jason Arnold

Thanks, Kayla and good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Air Lease Corporation’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. This is Jason Arnold. I’m joined this afternoon by Steve Hazy, our Executive Chairman; John Plueger, our Chief Executive Officer and President; and Greg Willis, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we published our second quarter 2023 results.

A copy of our earnings release is available on the Investors section of our website at www.airleasecorp.com. This conference call is being webcast and recorded today, Thursday, August 3, 2023 and the webcast will be available for replay on our website. At this time all participants for this call are in listen-only mode.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements in this conference call, including certain answers to your questions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the state of the airline industry, including the impact of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.