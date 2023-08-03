Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block, Inc. (SQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 8:49 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.25K Followers

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nikhil Dixit - Head of Investor Relations

Jack Dorsey - Co-Founder, Chairman and President

Amrita Ahuja - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Tim Chiodo - Credit Suisse

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Ken Suchoski - Autonomous Research.

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Trevor Williams - Jefferies

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna International Group

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Block Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Nikhil Dixit, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nikhil Dixit

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings call. We have Jack and Amrita with us today. We will begin this call with some short remarks before opening the call directly to your questions. During Q&A, we will take questions from our customers in addition to questions from conference call participants.

We would also like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include discussions of our outlook and guidance, as well as our long-term targets and goals, and we may decide to shift our priorities or move away from these targets and goals at any time. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please take a look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.