Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Bull Case For Ulta Beauty

Aug. 03, 2023 10:00 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
954 Followers

Summary

  • Ulta Beauty operates in the large and growing US beauty products and salon services industry, with a 9% market share.
  • The company has a strong customer loyalty base and a best-in-class loyalty program, with its members accounting for 95% of sales.
  • Ulta provides a seamless shopping experience through its store footprint, digital platform, and personalized offerings, giving it a competitive advantage.
  • Growth amongst many key financial indicators like free cash flow has been quite strong and sustained since 2014.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics and Fragrance Retail Location. Ulta Provides Beauty Products and a Salon.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

Ulta Beauty Inc. (Ulta) operates within the large and growing U.S. beauty products and salon services industry. This market reached $172 billion dollars in sales in 2022, according to Euromonitor International and IBIS World Inc. Additionally, in 2022, the

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
954 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.