Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 9:55 PM ETWestlake Corporation (WLK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.26K Followers

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Holy - Vice President & Treasurer

Albert Chao - President & Chief Executive Officer

Steve Bender - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Perrella - UBS

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Michael Leithead - Barclays

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America

Matthew Blair - TPH

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Turner Hinrichs - Morgan Stanley

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Westlake Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded today, August 3, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to today’s host, Jeff Holy, Westlake's Vice President and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.

Jeff Holy

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Westlake Corporation conference call to discuss our second quarter 2023 results. I'm joined today by Albert Chao, our President and CEO; Steve Bender, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our management team.

During the call, we will refer to our two reporting segments: Performance and Essential Materials, which we refer to as PEM or Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products, which we refer to as HIP or Products. Today's conference call will begin with Albert, who will open with a few comments regarding Westlake's performance. Steve will then discuss our financial and operating results, after which, Albert will add a few concluding comments, and we will open the call up to questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.