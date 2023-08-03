Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 9:57 PM ETAXT, Inc. (AXTI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.26K Followers

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Green - IR

Gary Fischer - CFO, VP & Corporate Secretary

Morris Young - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Matthew Bryson - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to AXT's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Call. Leading the call today is Dr. Morris Young, Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Fischer, Chief Financial Officer. My name is Jessica, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Leslie Green, Investor Relations for AXT.

Leslie Green

Thank you, Jessica, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, including comments made in response to your questions, we will provide projections or make other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the future financial performance of the company; market conditions and trends, including the expected growth in the markets we serve; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our product mix; our ability to increase orders in succeeding quarters to control costs and expenses; to improve manufacturing yields and efficiencies; to utilize our manufacturing capacity; the growing environmental, health and safety and chemical industry regulations in China; as well as global economic and political conditions, including trade tariffs and restrictions.

We wish to caution you that such statements deal with future events, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, overall conditions in the markets in which the company competes, global financial conditions and uncertainties, COVID-19 and other outbreaks

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.