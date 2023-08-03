Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 10:02 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.26K Followers

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Sheehan - Head, IR

Jim Litinsky - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Ryan Corbett - CFO

Michael Rosenthal - Founder & COO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

David Deckelbaum - Cowen

Lawson Winder - Bank of America

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today's MP Materials Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. My name is Tia, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Head of Investor Relations, Martin Sheehan. Please proceed.

Martin Sheehan

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the MP Materials second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today from MP Materials are Jim Litinsky, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Rosenthal, Founder and Chief Operating Officer; and Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are subject to various assumptions and caveats. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today’s presentation, earnings release and in our SEC filings.

In addition, we have included some non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today’s earnings release and the appendix to today’s slide presentation. Any reference in our discussion today to EBITDA means adjusted EBITDA. Finally, the earnings release and slide presentation are available on our website.

