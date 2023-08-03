Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 10:07 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.26K Followers

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Ed Vallejo - Vice President, Investor Relations

K.R. Sridhar - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Cameron - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Alex Vrabel - Bank of America

Manav Gupta - UBS

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets

Sam Burwell - Jefferies

Jordan Levy - Truist

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets

Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice

Brett Castelli - Morningstar

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending Bloom Energy's Quarter Two 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Anna, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now pass the conference over to your host, Ed Vallejo, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Ed Vallejo

Thank you, and good afternoon everybody. Thank you for joining us for Bloom Energy's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. To supplement this conference call, we furnished our second quarter 2023 earnings press release with the SEC on Form 8-K and have posted it along with supplemental financial information that we will reference throughout this call to our Investor Relations website.

During this conference call, both in our prepared remarks and in answers to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements that represent our expectations regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about the Company's business results, products, new markets, strategy, financial position, liquidity and full year outlook for 2023. These statements are predictions based upon our expectations, estimates and assumptions. However, as these statements deal with future events, they are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties as discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC including our most

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.