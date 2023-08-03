Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 10:13 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.26K Followers

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Zhadkevich - Director of Investor Relations

Quentin Blackford - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brice Bobzien - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Wilson - Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Margaret Kaczor - William Blair

Lily Lozada - JPMorgan

Kallum Titchmarsh - Morgan Stanley

Marie Thibault - BTIG LLC

Samuel Brodovsky - Truist Securities

Nathan Treybeck - Wells Fargo

David Rescott - Baird

David Saxon - Needham

John Young - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to today’s iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bailey, and I will be your moderator for today’s call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Stephanie Zhadkevich. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Zhadkevich

Thank you, all, for participating in today’s call. Earlier today, iRhythm released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions and reflect management’s intentions, beliefs and expectations about future events, strategies, competition, products, operating plans and performance. These statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.