Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 10:18 PM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.26K Followers

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chase Jacobson - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rex Geveden - President and Chief Executive Officer

Robb LeMasters - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Skibitski - Alembic Global

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Peter Arment - Baird

David Strauss - Barclays

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Andre Madrid - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to BWX Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to our host, Chase Jacobson, BWXT’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chase Jacobson

Thank you, Brianna. Good evening and welcome to today’s call. Joining me are Rex Geveden, President and CEO; and Robb LeMasters, Senior Vice President and CFO. On today’s call, we will reference the second quarter 2023 earnings presentation that is available on the Investors section of the BWXT website.

We will also discuss certain matters that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Safe Harbor provision found in the investor materials and the company’s SEC filings. We will frequently discuss non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to GAAP measures in the appendix of the earnings presentation that can be found on the Investors section of the BWXT website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rex.

Rex Geveden

Thank you, Chase and good evening to everyone. Earlier today, we reported solid second quarter results that were slightly ahead of our expectations, highlighted by robust double-digit organic revenue growth, good execution and improved free cash flow. Given our strong performance in the first half of the year, coupled with favorable demand trends, we now expect high single-digit revenue growth and are raising the low

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.