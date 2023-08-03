Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 10:29 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

James Hart - IR

Pete Anevski - CEO

Michael Sturmer - President

Mark Livingston - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc

Jailendra Singh - Truist

David Larsen - BTIG

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Progyny, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Hart. Sir, the floor is yours.

James Hart

Thank you, Matthew, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter conference call. With me today are Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny; Michael Sturmer, our President; and Mark Livingston, CFO. We will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our comments and responses to your questions today reflect management's views as of today only, and will include statements related to our financial outlook for both the third quarter and full year 2023, and the assumptions and drivers underlying such guidance, the demand for our solutions, our expectations for our selling season for 2024 launches, anticipated employment levels of our clients and the industries that we serve, the timing of client decisions, our expected utilization rates and mix, the expected benefits of our pharmacy program partner agreements, including future conversion of adjusted EBITDA to operating cash flow, the potential benefits of our solution, our ability to acquire new clients and retain and upsell existing clients, our market opportunity, and our business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations and other financial and operating information, which are forward-looking statements under the federal securities law.

Actual results may differ materially from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.