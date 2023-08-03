Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 10:37 PM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsay Savarese - Investor Relations

Thompson Lin - Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board

Stefan Murry - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Applied Optoelectronics' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. All participants, again, have been placed on need to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for AOI. Ms. Savarese, you may begin.

Lindsay Savarese

Thank you. I'm Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for Applied Optoelectronics. I am pleased to welcome you to AOI's second quarter 2023 financial results conference call.

After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial results and provided its outlook for the third quarter of 2023. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of the AOI website and will be archived for one year.

Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Dr. Stefan Murray, AOI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Thompson will give an overview of AOI's Q2 results, and Stefan will provide financial details and the outlook for the third quarter of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.