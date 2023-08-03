Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 11:08 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Yocum – Vice President-Investor Relations

Greg Brown – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Winkler – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jack Molloy – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Mahesh Saptharishi – Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Long – Barclays

George Notter – Jefferies

Adam Tindle – Raymond James

Ben Bollin – Cleveland Research

Joseph Cardoso – J.P. Morgan

Keith Housum – Northcoast Research

Meta Marshall – Morgan Stanley

Louie DiPalma – William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Motorola Solutions Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. The presentation material and additional financial tables are posted on the Motorola Solutions Investor Relations website. In addition, a webcast replay of this call will be available on our website within three hours after the conclusion of this call.

The website address is www.motorolasolutions.com/investor. All participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. You will have an opportunity to ask questions after today’s presentation. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to introduce Mr. Tim Yocum, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Yocum, you may begin your conference

Tim Yocum

Good afternoon. Welcome to our 2023 second quarter earnings call. With me today are Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO; Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and COO; and Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and CTO. Greg and Jason will review our results along with commentary, and Jack and Mahesh will join for Q&A.

We posted an earnings presentation and news release at motorolasolutions.com/investor. These materials include GAAP to non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.