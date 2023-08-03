Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 11:13 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Glenn - CFO & Treasurer

Steven Beauchamp - Co-CEO & Director

Toby Williams - President, Co-CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Sheldon McMeans - Barclays Bank

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Terrell Tillman - Truist Securities

Aleksandr Zukin - Wolfe Research

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Owen Hobbs - JMP Securities

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Brian Peterson - Raymond James & Associates

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Sitikantha Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities

Michael Rackers - Needham & Company

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Paylocity Holding Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Fiscal Year Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Ryan Glenn. Sir, you may begin.

Ryan Glenn

Good afternoon, and welcome to Paylocity's Earnings Results Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year '23, which ended on June 30, 2023. And I'm Ryan Glenn, Chief Financial Officer; and joining me on the call today are Steve Beauchamp and Toby Williams, Co-CEOs of Paylocity. Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. A webcast replay of this call will be available for the next 45 days on our website under the Investor Relations tab.

Before beginning, we must caution you that today's remarks, including statements made during the question-and-answer session, contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the results implied by these or other forward-looking statements. Also, these statements are based solely on the present information and are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.