Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 11:33 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO), BIO.B
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Edward Chung - Head, Investor Relations

Norman Schwartz - Chief Executive Officer

Ilan Daskal - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Andy Last - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Simon May - President, Life Science Group

Dara Wright - President, Clinical Diagnostics Group

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Tim Daley - Wells Fargo

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Conor McNamara - RBC Capital

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Bio-Rad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 3, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Edward Chung, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Edward Chung

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review the second quarter 2023 financial results and provide an update on key business trends for Bio-Rad. With me on the call today are Norman Schwartz, our Chief Executive Officer; Ilan Daskal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Andy Last, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Simon May, President of the Life Science Group; and Dara Wright, President of the Clinical Diagnostics Group.

Before we begin our review, I would like to caution everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements about management’s goals, plans and expectations, our future financial performance and other matters. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from these plans, goals and expectations. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and I encourage you to review our filings with the SEC, where we discuss in detail

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.