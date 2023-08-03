Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 11:34 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX), OTEX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Harry Blount - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Mark J. Barrenechea - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Madhu Ranganathan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

George Kurosawa - Citi

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

Adhir Kadve – Eight Capital

Steven Li - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the OpenText Corporation Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Harry Blount

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to OpenText’s fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. Today’s call is being webcast live and recorded with a replay available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website.

Earlier today, we posted our earnings press release and investor presentation online. These materials will supplement our prepared remarks and can be accessed on the OpenText Investor Relations website, investors.opentext.com. I’m pleased to inform you that OpenText management will be participating at the following upcoming conferences: the Virtual Oppenheimer Technology Internet and Communications Conference on August 9, Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference on August 30, in Dana Point, California and Citi's Global Technology Conference on September 7 in New York.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.