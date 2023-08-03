Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WW International, Inc. (WW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2023 11:50 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Corey Kinger - IR

Sima Sistani - CEO

Heather Stark - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Isabel Thompson - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the WW International Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Corey Kinger of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Corey Kinger

Thank you everyone for joining us today for WW International's second quarter 2023 conference call. At about 04:05 P.M. Eastern Time today, we issued a press release reporting our second quarter 2023 results. The purpose of this call is to provide investors with some further details regarding the company's financial results, as well as to provide a general update on the company's progress.

The press release is available on the company's corporate website located at corporate.ww.com. Supplemental investor materials are also available on the company's corporate website in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures disclosed on this conference call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are also available as part of the press release.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that any forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here today.

These risk factors are explained in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to these filings for a more detailed discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.