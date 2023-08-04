Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bombardier Inc. (BDRBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.27K Followers

Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX:BDRBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francis Richer de La Fleche - Investor Relations

Éric Martel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bart Demosky - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Fadi Chamoun - BMO

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Bank

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Tim James - TD Securities

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Bombardier Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the discussion over to Mr. Francis Richer de La Fleche, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations for Bombardier. Please go ahead, Mr. Richer de La Fleche.

Francis Richer de La Fleche

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Bombardier’s earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. I wish to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make forward projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the corporation. There are risks that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. For additional information on forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions, please refer to the MD&A. I am making this cautionary statement on behalf of each speaker on this call.

With me today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Éric Martel; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bart Demosky, to review our operations and financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

I would now like to turn over the discussion to Éric.

Éric Martel

[Foreign Language] Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. I am delighted

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.