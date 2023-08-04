Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of England Opts For Smaller Rate Hike After Better Inflation News

Aug. 04, 2023
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Better news on inflation has enabled the Bank of England to pivot back to a 25-basis point rate hike this month.
  • The Bank is keeping all its options open on future rate hikes, although another rise in September seems highly likely.
  • Whether that's repeated in November is a more open question, particularly if services inflation starts to fall more noticeably between now and then.

By James Smith, Chris Turner

Bank of England reverts back to a 25bp hike

Better news on inflation has, as expected, enabled the Bank of England to pivot back to a 25-basis point rate hike this month. That follows a more

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
