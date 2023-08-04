Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JetBlue Earnings Show A Company Without A Flight Plan

Aug. 04, 2023 7:00 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)1 Comment
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • JetBlue's 2Q2023 earnings report showed a 6.7% increase in total revenues, but passenger revenues were below double-digit increases seen by competitors.
  • The shift in demand from domestic to international destinations is dragging down JetBlue's revenues, as the big 3 global carriers benefit from strong international demand.
  • JetBlue's poor on-time performance, lack of product distinction, and increasing labor costs are contributing to its financial struggles.

JetBlue To Attempt Hostile Takeover Of Spirit Airlines

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines fight for their proposed merger

Joe Raedle

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) reported second quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday August 1 after the big 4 – American (AAL), Delta (DAL), Southwest (

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.72K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (4.58K)
Good article, I enjoyed reading it.

"AAL also guided to a much weaker 3rd quarter than direct peers Delta and United so the revenue chaos in unwinding the NEA will be substantial to both AAL and JBLU."

Well, not if you believe American's CEO, who boasted that there would be "no material impact" on American's earnings for the rest of the year.

You probably know that I am taking a poke at him. I agree with your analysis rather than the malarkey served up by American. It doesn't stand to reason that one of the NEA partners would suffer from the NEA dismantling, while the other didn't, unless the revenue sharing was so lopsided as to completely favor Jet Blue.
