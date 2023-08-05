Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google's Code Red Works: Rally Still Has Legs

Aug. 05, 2023 2:00 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.5K Followers

Summary

  • GOOG continues to demonstrate its search engine moat and Cloud high growth cadence, while similarly taking advantage of the returning ad-spending.
  • Thanks to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/ WGA strikes, YouTube has also recorded accelerating TV advertising revenues, significantly aided by the sustained cord cutting and new unskippable 30-second ads.
  • Taking a leaf out of Elon Musk's playbook has paid of extremely well, with GOOG's top-line expansion expected to accelerate ahead of expense growth through 2024.
  • This is on top of the founders' renewed enthusiasm over the GenerativeAI, thanks to the perceived threat from ChatGPT and the subsequent "Code Red" situation.
  • Despite the brilliant recovery thus far, we believe GOOG's rally still have legs, with a long-term price target of $192.84.

Fire alarm sounder

mgstudyo

The GOOG Investment Thesis Remains Robust, With Great Upside Potential

We previously covered Alphabet (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GOOGL) in May 2023, assuring investors of its moat, since previous data indicated Google Search's leading market share at 92.64% by June 2023, with

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.5K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.