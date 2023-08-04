Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ISM Surveys Point To Softer U.S. Jobs And Growth Numbers Ahead

Summary

  • The ISM activity indicators suggest that manufacturing is in recession and service sector output is becoming a little more sluggish.
  • In the near term, their employment components indicate the likelihood of slowing hiring.
  • Monday’s manufacturing ISM headline did rise, but remains below the break-even expansion/contraction level with all of the main components in contraction territory.

Businessman analyzing company"s financial balance sheet working with digital augmented reality graphics. Businessman calculates financial data for long-term investment.

Thapana Onphalai

By James Knightley

The ISM activity indicators suggest that manufacturing is in recession and service sector output is becoming a little more sluggish. In the near term, their employment components indicate the likelihood of slowing hiring, while the tightening of

