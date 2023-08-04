Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Miniso Rings Up Dividend Policy To Lure Investors

Aug. 04, 2023 2:37 AM ETMINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)
Summary

  • Miniso’s new dividend policy with a payout rate of 50% or more will please shareholders, including the company’s chairman and his wife who own 62% of its stock.
  • The dividend pledge could help Guangzhou-based Miniso attract new investors as it aggressively expands its network of budget lifestyle stores.
  • Miniso previously reported adjusted profits of 373.1 million yuan and 417.4 million yuan for its December and September quarters last year, respectively, and has 315.9 million shares outstanding.

Miniso logo in front of their shop for Maastricht. Miniso, or Mini So is a chinese chain of asian theme low cost variety stores.

BalkansCat

The Chinese budget lifestyle retailer will pay out 50% or more of its profits as a regular dividend, though the company has lost money in three of the last four years.

Investors were hardly impressed when Miniso Group

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.66K Followers
