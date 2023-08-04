Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Business Conditions Monthly June 2023

American Institute For Economic Research
Summary

  • AIER’s Leading Indicator rose to 67 in May to 71 in June, its highest value since July 2021.
  • From May to June 2023 four of the six components of the Roughly Coincident indicators rose, one was unchanged, and one declined.
  • The current baseline estimate is for an economic recession within the next twelve to eighteen months (September 2024).

By Peter C. Earle

June 2023 saw expansion in both AIER’s Leading and Roughly Coincident Indicators, with the Lagging Indicator falling to a slightly contractionary bias.

AIER’s Leading Indicator rose to 67 in May to 71 in June, its

American Institute For Economic Research
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

