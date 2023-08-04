Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Slate Grocery REIT: Q2 Results Further Strengthen My Buy Thesis

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Slate Grocery REIT has registered yet another strong quarterly performance confirming the resiliency and continued growth potential of its business (properties).
  • SRRTF managed to improve its occupancy ratio, increase FFO and strengthen the interest rate coverage aspect.
  • SRRTF delivered a record leasing activity, where the leasing spreads remained close to double digits and were significantly higher for the non-renewal option leases.
  • Despite the improving performance and proven resiliency, the P/FFO discount has steepened to ~56%. Even the Management team has initiated an active buyback program.
  • In a nutshell, post Q2 results, the bull story has become even more attractive, which if played is rewarded by a juicy ~8.9% dividend.

Traditional architecture and restaurants with outdoor tables along a sidewalk in a downtown

Roughly three months ago I covered Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) here in Seeking Alpha indicating a buy rating. The underlying thesis was that the market is assigning too high of a risk premium on SRRTF that is

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

