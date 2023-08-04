Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Invesco Mortgage Capital: Good For Trading, But Horrific Investment

Quad 7 Capital
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock has consistently declined and does not work as an investment.
  • The company has cut its dividend multiple times and is facing challenges in the volatile interest rate environment.
  • Book value has fallen and the stock is currently near fair value, but it may get cheaper and should be avoided.
  • As an investment this is not working, but traders can do well.
Young Asian woman upset and frustrated while flight canceled at the airport

KSChong

We reiterate a sell recommendation on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) which just reported earnings. The stock just perennially moves lower. Take a look at the last year alone:

One could argue there has been a

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
Quad 7 Capital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Tao Jaxx profile picture
Tao Jaxx
Today, 3:30 AM
Analyst
Comments (3.42K)
Totally agree: Value trap targeted at unsophisticated yield hogs who don't understand what total return is. There's a cottage industry of SA authors peddling every week this kind of stuff to that particular audience.
Check the 5 year performance for a good laugh: -93% lol
