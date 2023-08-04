Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weak Start To Third Quarter For China As PMI Signals Divergent Sector Growth And Inflation Trends

Summary

  • The post-pandemic recovery in mainland China lost further momentum in July.
  • The headline Caixin PMI, compiled by S&P Global, signalled a cooling in the rate of output growth for a second successive month at the start of the third quarter, registering the weakest expansion since January.
  • A further encouraging signal on inflation comes from a relatively modest lengthening of supplier delivery times in July.

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maksim Labkouski

PMI survey data from S&P Global and Caixin showed the mainland Chinese economy losing growth momentum at the start of the third quarter. A renewed manufacturing downturn was accompanied by relatively subdued service sector growth compared to earlier

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

