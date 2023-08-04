Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 2:39 AM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN), SNNUF
Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Deepak Nath - Chief Executive Officer

Anne-Francoise Nesmes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jack Reynolds-Clark - RBC

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Graham Doyle - UBS

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Chris Gretler - Credit Suisse

Deepak Nath

Good morning. Welcome to the Smith & Nephew Second Quarter and First Half Results Call. I am Deepak Nath, and joining me is Chief Financial Officer, Anne-Francoise Nesmes.

I am pleased to report another strong quarter of growth. In Orthopedics, we’ve improved our underlying dynamics and are set up to accelerate growth in the second half. The momentum in sports medicine and advanced wound management has continued. So these results have given us the confidence to increase our full year growth guidance. We saw the moderation we expected in the U.S. after a very strong Q1, but that was more than offset by improving execution globally and the increasing ability of our organization to take part in stronger markets. Margin development in the first half was in line with our expectations, and this should represent the peak of the macro-driven cost pressures.

In the second half, we expect a clear step-up in both trading margin and cash generation, as we drive productivity gains and start to bring down days of inventory. And importantly, we’re continuing to build the foundations for sustainable performance by delivering a 12-point plan. Overall, I’m pleased with the progress of the plan. And as with any initiative of this depth and breadth, there are varying degrees of completion, but most elements are either on track or ahead, and we’re already seeing the benefits coming through. Product availability in Orthopedics, was much better than it was on the back of our own operational improvements, although

