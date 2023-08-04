BINC: New Credit ETF From BlackRock's Rieder

Darren415

Actively-managed credit ETFs are being launched at a fast pace. In this article we take a look at a new offering from BlackRock - the BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) - managed by their own fixed-income guru Rick Rieder. BINC is a decent option for investors looking for a lower-beta higher-quality security or for those looking to take some chips off the table given fairly expensive valuations across credit markets. BINC has a 6.7% portfolio yield.

Fund Snapshot

The pitch for BINC is that it is designed to allocate to "harder-to-reach" fixed income sectors such as high-yield, emerging markets and securitized assets. This is a very odd statement. It may have been true a decade ago that these sectors were "harder to reach" but that is well and truly no longer the case. There are dozens of funds in each of these sectors across mutual funds, ETFs and CEFs.

The second point that Rick Rieder has made when discussing the fund is that the US high-yield market is trading with very wide dispersion. Decent companies are trading at very tight spreads of less than 3% while the rest tend to trade north of 8%. In short, you are either getting paid very little to carry sub investment-grade risk or have to hold companies with pretty significant problems.

This point is a good one and it's why we have been downsizing our sub investment-grade allocation recently. However, it is then puzzling why the fund holds over 23% on high-yield (and presumably more once we take into account non-US high-yield).

BlackRock

Judging by the credit rating profile the fund has chosen to stick primarily with the higher-quality sub investment-grade sector, allocating much more to BB-rated bonds than to lower-rated ones. This makes a lot of sense at the moment as these bonds should hold up better when currently rich valuations reverse.

BlackRock

Rieder also mentioned attractive opportunities in both AAA CLOs and non-agency mortgages. Both of these sectors look attractive to us as well. We recently highlighted the AAA CLO ETF JAAA which focuses on the former sector as well as the CEF DMO which allocates primarily to the latter sector.

The fund has a 0.4% management fee which is modest for actively-managed funds.

BlackRock

BINC vs. PYLD

In this section we take a look at the two recently launched active multi-sector credit ETFs: BINC discussed in this article and PYLD from PIMCO.

Comparing the allocation profiles of the two funds is not straightforward. This is because they don't use the same sector categories. For example, BlackRock lists non-US corporate bonds under "Non-US Credit" without specifying whether they are investment-grade or high-yield. On the other hand while BlackRock breaks down its CLO, Commercial Mortgage and Agency Mortgage holdings, PIMCO dumps them all into a "Securitized" bucket.

One large difference appears in Agency MBS where BINC has a 7% allocation while PYLD allocation to the sector is close to 40%. Another sizable difference is in US Treasuries where PYLD has a 12% allocation while BINC has none.

Our own view is that unlike corporate credit, Agency MBS remain very attractive. The option-adjusted spread of the sector is elevated and not far off the high over the last decade. We don't expect the 40% allocation in PYLD to stay at that level. Rather, PYLD likely uses Agencies as a kind of dry powder allocation while waiting for high-yield bonds to reprice. This suggests PYLD is going to be more tactical than BINC.

FRED

Takeaways And Considerations Vs. CEFs

New fixed-income ETFs are popping up left and right now that the broader bond market has repriced to attractive yields. These ETFs can be attractive for several reasons over their CEF counterparts. First, they feature no leverage and no discount dynamic which makes them significantly lower-beta than credit CEFs.

Two, they are relatively more efficient in income terms than CEFs since most CEFs generate very little additional net yield on their leveraged assets due to the highly inverted yield curve.

Three, the management fees on these new ETFs is less than half of the fees of their CEF counterparts.

And four, now that credit valuations are quite rich, these funds provide investors a way to take some chips off the table without exiting the income market entirely.

Overall, BINC is a decent choice for investors looking for a lower-beta higher-quality income option. Between BINC and PYLD, we would stick with PYLD at the moment given its more tactical stance.