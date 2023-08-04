Justin Sullivan

A Tough Time

The post-COVID world has been a difficult time for the PC market, overall. Employers forced into hybrid or work-from-home and therefore forced to spend more than normal to bring employees up to speed at home pulled forward sales at a rapid clip, only to hit the brakes over the last year. Longer IT refresh cycles (the time it takes for a company to purchase new IT hardware and software due to outgrowth or obsolescence of current equipment) forced by companies thinning out budgets have been an industry-wide problem.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) computer has not been immune to these industry-wide trends, although its stock has managed to stay impressively afloat.

Koyfin

Over the last three years, Dell has managed to return a strong 84% to investors (a 22.59% CAGR) over the last three years, handily beating the wider S&P 500's (SPY) return of 43% in the same period.

In this article, we'll explore how we think Dell can continue to outperform, and take advantage of a rapidly changing tech landscape.

Let's dive in.

More Than Hype?

In the current corporate landscape, just uttering "AI" on a conference call can bring flocks of investors into your stock. Oftentimes, the explanations from management on just exactly how AI will transform their companies are, well, let's say light on details.

Not so with Dell. On a recently held "Ask the Experts Anything" Q&A call, management took the time to dive into details on exactly just how Dell currently integrates and intends to integrate AI into its future operations.

To start, there are many different types of AI out there. Generative AI has taken the lion's share of the limelight recently, but machine learning and deep learning are among the other important uses for the technology. Also important, and rarely discussed in the almost meme-stock hype surrounding generative AI, are the back-end and IT network configurations that are going to have to take place in the near future to accommodate the new technology as it grows and takes shape.

This is where we think that Dell has an opportunity to shine that has been overlooked by investors until now. We have often referenced these sorts of opportunities using the analogy that in a gold rush, it's better to sell pickaxes than to dig holes in the ground.

While most of the discussion surrounding the technological build-out needs for AI is focused on data center capacity (AI GPUs are much more power-hungry than traditional servers and therefore require more energy, cooling capacity, etc., in order to run efficiently), very little discussion has taken place that we can find around what the technology will do to drive change in the end user PC market.

Jeffrey Clarke, Dell's Co-COO and Vice Chairman, addressed this in the call, where he stated:

[W]hen we look at what Microsoft's plans are with AI and future versions of Windows, it's [driving PC refreshes]. It's going to make the workforce more productive. And any time we've seen that with previous versions of Windows, it's driven a substantial refresh cycle. We think that's the opportunity here.

In other words, operating system updates and upgrades go hand-in-hand with corporate needs to refresh their organizational hardware. Anyone who has worked in a large, corporate entity and witnessed firsthand how slowly their machine can suddenly move after a software upgrade can likely attest to this.

While updated software drives incremental refreshes, however, we think that the addition of AI to the PC market represents something different. Instead of asking employees to live with slower computers as a result of a simple OS upgrade, AI-enabled computers will require quite a bit more power and therefore are likely to bump the refresh cycle into a higher gear.

In this vein, Clarke continued:

What's equally important about this refresh cycle, you're going to ask your PC to do more with some form of assistant, some form of, I'd say, do some language modeling or language processing, it's going to do some machine learning with the capabilities that we'll put on our PCs in the future. And that's going to drive a higher ASP. You're going to need a more capable PC to ask it to do more. Then that's good for business. We've seen ASPs increase over the past 3 years. The likelihood that continues, asking more of it is highly likely. And then you have the subcategory in PCs, one of my personal favorites workstations, engineers, developers, creators, designers, data scientists, working at the Edge using those high-performance PCs with GPUs in them to do more complex AI tests. You'll see next-generation PCs with NPUs in them, neural processors. And those are going to allow us to do some of the basic neural processing that John referenced earlier, that will be in every PC going forward.

This is something investors should take note of - the Vice Chairman of Dell stating that, at some point in the future, he envisions a world where every PC possesses neural processing capabilities is compelling.

What's perhaps most compelling, however, is that Dell's executives see machine learning, deep learning, and computer visualization AI as taking the bulk of the estimated $30 billion total addressable market (TAM) for AI, with generative AI playing a relatively marginal role due to the difficulty of monetization. The market for Dell, then, is quite sizable.

The Bottom Line

While multiple companies are racing to play a role in the wider AI ecosystem, we believe that IT hardware manufacturers often get short shrift from investors who tend to focus on chip manufacturers or generative IT developers. We think, though, that the AI revolution presents a very significant opportunity for hardware companies, and Dell in particular with its leveraged, large-scale corporate relationships, to be a front-runner in the space.

Risks to our thesis include management misjudging the technological landscape and providing an inferior product than competitors. For today, however, we think that Dell presents one of the most exciting and tangible AI opportunities in the market today.