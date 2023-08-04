Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Shares Plunge - Why I'm Buying With Both Hands (Rating Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal investors were hammered after the company's Q2 earnings release and outlook disappointed.
  • As a result, recent buyers who believed PYPL was cheap and added were likely stunned. I cautioned investors to be wary about buying PYPL in June.
  • Despite that, I assessed that PayPal's underlying growth drivers should improve from here, bolstering its margins accretion momentum.
  • I make the case why the market capitulation has opened up another opportunity for PayPal holders to add more exposure as weak buyers fled.
  • I also discuss the key levels I'm watching and why I have decided to upgrade the stock.
In June, I cautioned PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) investors as I downgraded it to Hold (Neutral/Market Perform), as I assessed that buying sentiments could remain fragile. I reminded investors that "the market is likely determining whether PYPL should be valued

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.64K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

t
terrie000
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (877)
Paypal share buyback is a scam that funnels money to management’s bank accounts. Basically all the “buy back” money were turned into stock based compensation. Shares count actually doesn’t go down.

No way I am buying this scam company as long as they keep the board and CEO.

Catalyst is new CEO. Only way to push this stock up.
Buggah profile picture
Buggah
Today, 7:46 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Do they have a stock buy back plan? It looks like a good time to exercise
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (2.44K)
Tough to argue with PayPals profits and share buybacks
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 7:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (10.94K)
I owned it previously and sold it profitably but left a lot of money on the table. I am long again in my IRA. I am very short in my trading account and in the IRA (through SQQQ there), so it's kind of a hedge.
B
Bogale
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (640)
The problem with pypl is that no catalyst exists to propel the stock up past $80, yet you can almost feel Google and Apple preparing to eat their lunch. Venmo is great but doesn't make money. Online consumers have much better options than PyPl. The only bright spots are the credit card processing and third-party integration businesses.

For people to get excited about this stock, PYPL needs to start talking about AI and possibly striking a deal with Google or Apple. They should even go further and consider selling Venmo to Apple.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 7:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.15K)
@Bogale Yes, the near-term catalysts are uncertain, but likel reflected in the capitulation. When a stock falls this hard, I lean more bullish.
T
TomKahlschlag
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (451)
Sorry, no. If Paypal decides to hike charges, retailers will decide for Klarna or other payment services. This market is very sticky and for me, Paypal doesn‘t have any moat. It seems not to be suitable for long time investors.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 7:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.15K)
@TomKahlschlag They still have 400+M users which indicates significant scale. It's also profitable so the key is gain further ground through unbranded and then expand the attach rates for other value-added services to recover margins.
