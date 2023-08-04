chameleonseye

In June, I cautioned PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) investors as I downgraded it to Hold (Neutral/Market Perform), as I assessed that buying sentiments could remain fragile. I reminded investors that "the market is likely determining whether PYPL should be valued as a growth stock (with a higher multiple) or in line with its peers." PYPL has underperformed the S&P 500 since then.

The recent steep selloff didn't surprise me after PayPal posted its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release. Notably, PYPL sellers hammered recent buyers as PYPL declined more than 16% this week, as buyers likely feared the worst has yet to come.

However, since the market is forward-looking, I assessed PYPL's near-term price chart indicates a capitulation, suggesting potential entry levels for opportunistic buyers. Despite that, we still need to determine if the risk/reward makes sense, considering PayPal's ongoing shift in driving growth from branded to unbranded checkouts, which are expected to impact margins further.

Moreover, management cautioned that margins accretion from OpEx improvements could decelerate in the second half as PayPal laps the cost cuts from last year. Coupled with a weaker-than-expected credit performance from its business loan customers in Q2, market operators are likely growing frustrated with PayPal's recovery.

Notwithstanding the negative sentiments, I think some aspects of PayPal's underlying growth drivers are worth mentioning before we reach a conclusion. Its unbranded business has continued to gain traction. While it attracts lower margins initially, PayPal has demonstrated that it could chart out faster growth momentum to help maintain its overall market leadership.

Moreover, management indicated that PayPal's unbranded journey is still early, suggesting more initiatives could be launched in the future to help bolster its margin performance. In addition, improving e-commerce trends and cross-border payments should also help lift PayPal's overall business as the global and US economy moves closer to a soft landing (than a hard one).

Amazon's (AMZN) robust results yesterday corroborated PayPal's management sentiments about improving e-commerce drivers. However, Apple's (AAPL) growing services business could continue to pose a long-term threat as it increases its active installed base. With disappointing hardware sales in its recently reported quarter, Apple is expected to focus more on driving growth in services. As such, I believe Apple's ability to carve out a more significant share against PayPal must be closely watched since Apple has a highly profitable and well-diversified business model and a colossal installed base to compete against PayPal.

Notwithstanding PayPal's profitability and competitive headwinds, I assessed that PYPL has likely bottomed out in May. It's helpful to note that management still expects to hit $4.95 in adjusted EPS for FY23, indicating a 20% YoY growth rate. In addition, the company is estimated to post an adjusted EPS of $6.30 by FY25, indicating that PayPal should still be assessed as a growth stock. Its 3Y EPS CAGR of 15.1% from FY22-25 is a respectable metric for its scale, which is also supported by the "A-" growth grade by Seeking Alpha Quant.

Based on an FY25 adjusted P/E multiple of 10.2x, PYPL isn't valued aggressively at the current levels.

PYPL price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, PYPL's steep selloff this week sent buyers who added it from mid-June into negative territory. I noted a capitulation price action similar to the previous one in May.

As such, I expect dip buyers to return to defend against a further slide as PayPal attempts to crawl its way out from the worst battering in recent times.

Investors looking to add more PYPL should watch the $59 level carefully. If that proves to be the bottom, PYPL should consolidate at a higher level from this week's selloff, creating a higher-low market structure.

While it's still too early to determine, I'm confident that PYPL's capitulation should have washed out weak holders, allowing a more constructive risk/reward level to add more shares. As such, I believe turning constructive at the current levels is appropriate.

Rating: Buy (Upgraded from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

