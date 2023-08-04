Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 3:35 AM ETDeutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF), DLAKY
Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Weber – Head-Investor Relations

Carsten Spohr – Chief Executive Officer

Remco Steenbergen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Furlong – Davy

James Hollins – BNP Paribas

Jarrod Castle – UBS

Muneeba Kayani – BofA

Andrew Lobbenberg – Barclays

Neil Glynn – Air Control Tower

Sumit Mehrotra – Societe Generale

Johannes Braun – Stifel Europe

Sathish Sivakumar – Citi

Achal Kumar – HSBC

Jaime Rowbotham – Deutsche Bank

Dennis Weber

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our Results for the Second Quarter of 2023. With me on the call today are our CEO, Carsten Spohr; and our CFO, Remco Steenbergen. They will present you our record results, discuss the strategic highlights and update you on our latest expectations for the rest of the year. Afterwards, you'll have the opportunity to ask your questions.

As Kayo just said, and similar to prior quarters, I would like to ask you to limit your questions to two, so that everybody has a chance to participate in the Q&A session. Thank you and over to you, Carsten.

Carsten Spohr

Yes, Dennis, thank you very much. And also welcome, everyone, from my side. Thanks for joining our call today. And most of you I've met before or I talked to you before, hopefully, would agree that not only working in this industry never gets boring, hopefully also analyzing and reporting on it never does. And what we are showing today, I think, confirms that, that after probably the most extremely or the most difficult years in our industry during the pandemic and then an unheard of financial turnaround in 2022, now just arriving in 2023, we can report on the best second quarter ever, even beating the second quarter of our so far best year 2017.

Comments

