Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CNA Financial: A Compelling Opportunity For Dividend Income Investors

Aug. 04, 2023 4:41 AM ETCNA Financial Corporation (CNA)
The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CNA Financial reports steady net income of $283 million in Q2, influenced by increased investment income.
  • The fixed-income portfolio generates a pre-tax income of $490 million, contributing to overall investment income.
  • The property and casualty segments experience a premium growth of 10%, driven by high retention rates and increased premium rates.
  • Even with reduced underwriting margins, CNA is strongly positioned to reward its loyal shareholders by allocating surplus capital through gradually increasing quarterly dividends.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

CNA sign on their headquarters building in Chicago.

JHVEPhoto

Result Summary

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) recently disclosed its second-quarter results, reporting steady net income of $283 million resulting in a year-to-date post-tax profit of $580 million, vs. $485 million one year ago in the same period.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2020/9/5/379412-15993335789843373.png

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
836 Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"

I am a mid-30-ish-old man working as an actuary for an insurance company. Hence, I started to analyze insurance and reinsurance companies, primarily in non-life insurance markets. I invest in the USA, Canada, Scandinavia, France, and the UK.

Certainly, one of the rarest Frenchies in Seeking Alpha.

I am currently contributing articles to Darren McCammon's service Cash Flow Club, the investment community where your "Cash Flow is King"

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.