Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TechnipFMC: Strong 2Q23 And Capital Allocation Policy Should Support Valuation

Aug. 04, 2023 6:02 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
386 Followers

Summary

  • TechnipFMC's 2Q23 results were slightly above expectations, with strong revenue and free cash flow, but lower adjusted EBITDA due to FX impact.
  • The company's order intake and backlog increased significantly, particularly in the Subsea segment, leading to raised guidance for Subsea order intake in 2023.
  • Management's commitment to return more than 60% of free cash flow to shareholders, increased buyback authorization, and introduction of a quarterly dividend are positive indicators for the stock's valuation.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment, drilling derricks from oil field silhouette at sunset. Energy supply crisis. 3D rendering

IR_Stone/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is a buy rating as I continue to be positive on Subsea performance, especially after a strong 2Q23 quarter. In addition, management's new capital allocation policy is also a good indicator

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
386 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.