Palantir: Consider Selling To Avoid Getting Rolled Over
Summary
- Palantir Technologies stock has surged to its highest levels since late 2021, recovering from two years of losses.
- However, buyers have lost momentum at another critical level, indicating sellers have continued to unload. Buyers chasing the AI hype train are throwing caution to the wind.
- Despite its superior platform advantages and AI pedigree, I find it challenging to justify its valuation at the current levels.
- I explain why investors who added at this year's lows should consider cutting exposure before the selling pressure could intensify.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) investors had much to cheer early this week as it surged to highs last seen in late 2021. As such, PLTR has recovered from more than two years of losses, as the AI hype train looks like it isn't going to stop.
However, price action investors should also have noted that most of this week's gains have been lost (which I will address later). Sellers and early dip buyers likely capitalized on the AI frenzy to cut more exposure, sending late investors chasing another potential breakout gasping for air.
My previous Sell (Bearish/Market Underperform) thesis on PLTR in mid-June has yet to pan out, as PLTR has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then. With CEO Alex Karp & his team scheduled to report its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release on August 7, recent buyers are likely anticipating a robust report.
While I urged PLTR holders to trim their exposure, they don't necessarily have to exit their positions fully. I have also kept half of my original allocation to PLTR, looking to hedge upside risks from the hype chasers. However, I may look to cut more exposure if I observe the persistence of selling sentiments indicating that buyers could lack sufficient momentum to push for higher upside in the near- to medium-term.
Does it make sense? PLTR's premium valuation must be carefully considered, even though it shouldn't be the sole and decisive criterion for growth and tech investors. With the company on the right track toward GAAP profitability, I assessed that PLTR would not likely fall back toward its 2022 lows. Given its battering, the upward re-rating in PLTR is justified, given its transition to a pure-play AI company, coupled with "an 'AI fortress' that is unmatched," as Wedbush's Dan Ives articulated.
In my April 2023 update (well before the PLTR rocket took off), I argued that Palantir's industry-leading platform positions it very well to leverage the AI themes. As a reminder, I stressed:
Palantir has been building AI systems for the last two decades. So if there's one company that has likely put in place a comprehensive framework for building and applying AI/ML technologies in deploying bespoke systems ethically, we believe Palantir stands out. - JR Research's - Palantir: The Gift is Back"
Despite that, caution must be warranted at the current levels, as PLTR's valuation seems pricey for even aggressive growth and tech investors to defend. Accordingly, PLTR last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 62.4x, or a forward free cash flow or FCF yield of 1.3%. Seeking Alpha Quant rated PLTR with an "A+" growth grade (the best possible), corroborating its premium valuation.
However, even when I look two years ahead to Palantir's FY25 estimates, it seems that PLTR's valuation has also reflected its medium-term upside. At an FY25 FCF yield of 2.2%, I assessed that Karp and his team must execute flawlessly to justify its valuation.
However, that could leave us with little margin for error, a risky proposition, considering the AI hype that drove PLTR's momentum since May. It's important to note that momentum is a double-edged sword. It can swing both ways. Despite PLTR's recent surge, it seems like its upward momentum is stalling, suggesting sellers have likely been leveraging late buyers' interest to unload more exposure.
PLTR blasted through its previous June bull trap (false upside breakout) in July, invalidating it. However, the recent August surge has opened up another possible bull trap that could be validated by the end of August 4's trading session.
Therefore, several ominous price action signals indicate a significant stalling of upward momentum. Moreover, the need to maintain flawless execution over the next two years strengthens my assessment that the risk/reward is not justified to add more positions at the current levels.
Buyers who added the lows in the first half but have yet to cut exposure should consider capitalizing on the possible bull trap to take some profits before the earnings release.
Rating: Maintain Sell/Bearish/Market Underperform.
