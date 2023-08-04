Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: Consider Selling To Avoid Getting Rolled Over

Aug. 04, 2023 11:30 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)9 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies stock has surged to its highest levels since late 2021, recovering from two years of losses.
  • However, buyers have lost momentum at another critical level, indicating sellers have continued to unload. Buyers chasing the AI hype train are throwing caution to the wind.
  • Despite its superior platform advantages and AI pedigree, I find it challenging to justify its valuation at the current levels.
  • I explain why investors who added at this year's lows should consider cutting exposure before the selling pressure could intensify.
Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) investors had much to cheer early this week as it surged to highs last seen in late 2021. As such, PLTR has recovered from more than two years of losses, as the AI hype train looks

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.66K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 12:07 PM
Premium
Comments (972)
nice write up as always t y @JR Research
www.youtube.com/... <` do you trust it the dan ides he slap 25 pt the one with flamingo color jacket duno who if he any good ?
t y @JR Research
B
Birnso
Today, 11:50 AM
Premium
Comments (63)
No way I am selling my Palantir shares. I will double down on buying if it slips.
F
Firebelly
Today, 11:48 AM
Premium
Comments (143)
“However, buyers have lost momentum at another critical level, indicating sellers have continued to unload. Buyers chasing the AI hype train are throwing caution to the wind.”

It’s only been 3 days since it reached 20, and of course it lost momentum. The whole market crashed!

“Despite its superior platform advantages and AI pedigree, I find it challenging to justify its valuation at the current levels.“ if you believe this, as I do, you should not look at short term fluctuations based off market whims and just buy and hold for 5+ years
J
JWesson
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
Comments (293)
A pullback would be a blessing for the longs and a whine show for the day traders and swing traders. Looking forward to Monday.
stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 11:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.98K)
Insiders and rank & file employees have continued to unload shares, that's for sure!
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 12:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2K)
@stock realist I would too, if I had been working for years for the stock to appreciate. I'd sell some of my hard earned shares and enjoy the fruits of my labor. I'd still have a ton of shares left anyway.
G
Grad91
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (450)
PLTR has a "first in" advantage to capitalize on the AI craze, but eventually everyone is going to be looking for solid evidence that the market can drive revenues. It's akin to the IoT market that everyone touts with 5G in the telecommunications space. Despite 1-2 years of hyping the new revenue possibilities, the IoT has been ramping at a snail's pace, with little revenue gain associated with it. People still say it's coming; it's just taking longer than they expected. The promise of AI could go the same route if someone doesn't learn how to monetize it soon.
Larry Hall profile picture
Larry Hall
Today, 11:39 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.88K)
Really question these short-term calls. A quick look at your TR rankings shows a 2.60% average return per call. I am long PLTR and will stay long, thanks.
F
Firebelly
Today, 11:49 AM
Premium
Comments (143)
@Larry Hall what’s a TR rating? How do I find it?
