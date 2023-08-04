Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. May Oil Production Little Changed

Aug. 04, 2023 6:25 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, UNG, UNL, UGAZF, SCO, XOP, CRAK, IEO, IEZ, PXE, PXJ, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, XES
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. May oil production decreased by 15 kb/d to 12,662 kb/d.
  • U.S. shale producers slashed drilling and well completions in the second quarter, cutting demand for equipment and services.
  • Permian monthly production increments have been falling since March.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIA's Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to May 2023.

U.S. May oil

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.6K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.