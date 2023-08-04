Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Daqo Gets Scorched By Tumbling Polysilicon Prices

Aug. 04, 2023 6:29 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)4 Comments
Summary

  • The maker of the key ingredient used in solar panel production announced the departure of its top two officials as it reported its revenue fell 50% in the second quarter.
  • Daqo New Energy’s revenue fell by half in the second quarter, as increased production wasn’t enough to offset a nearly two-thirds drop in polysilicon prices.
  • The company announced the departure of its two top officials, hinting that major changes could be in store, including a possible privatization.

Two engineers installing solar panels on roof.

ArtistGNDphotography

By Doug Young

Too hot to handle?

That’s one possible explanation for polysilicon maker Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (NYSE:DQ; 688303.SS) announcement that its two top officials were stepping down, just a half hour after it released new financial

Comments (4)

m
mvarela1980
Today, 7:39 AM
The privatization was denied in the last call. Why privatize when you can sell in china for 5 and buy for 1 in usa. It doesnt make sense. Is a great scheme being listed in usa
K
Kamely
Today, 7:33 AM
Also, could someone explain to me what they are waiting for to redeem the remaining $500 million?
We are at a low of almost 3 years...
K
Kamely
Today, 7:23 AM
Does anyone have more information regarding this item ?

"DQ INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Daqo New Energy Corp. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – DQ"

www.businesswire.com/...

Thanks in advance.
matt99999 profile picture
matt99999
Today, 7:33 AM
@Kamely one of 000s of US legal companies who try their luck seeking to sue companies on behalf of investors, alleging that the company didn't disclose information they should have - therefore leading to investor losses. Generally limited to investors who have losses exceeding >100,000. I've no idea how often they are successful but I've always ignored.
