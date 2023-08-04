Brandon Bell

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), a leading figure in the U.S. grocery sector, provides a compelling argument for a bullish outlook. The company's robust resilience in the face of economic downturns and the agility to adjust its prices in response to inflation make it a secure investment. Kroger's strong financial health, evident in its recent sales, which show a year-on-year increase, results in an appealing dividend yield for its investors. This article carries forward the discussion from the previous piece on Kroger, which highlighted a technical analysis and projected a solid bullish trend. As anticipated, Kroger's stock price is steadily moving toward the targeted mark, and ready to breakout. Observations reveal that Kroger continues to maintain a robust bullish outlook. Following a period of consolidation, the stock price is forecasted to achieve an upward breakthrough.

Understanding the Growth Trajectory and Investment Potential of Kroger

Kroger's resilience against economic downturns is attributable to the consistent demand for groceries, ensuring stability in the face of market uncertainties. As the costs of goods and inflation become a concern for investors, Kroger's ability to adjust its prices in response safeguards its margin, reinforcing its position as a trustworthy investment.

The financial solidity of Kroger is apparent through its consistent sales and operational profits, with recent three-month sales hitting $45.2 billion, indicating a 1.3% increase from the previous year. This financial strength translates into appealing dividends for its investors. With a dividend yield of 1.58%, it offers a steady and recurring income stream. This strength was underscored when the company announced an impressive 11.5% rise in its quarterly dividend, illustrating the growth potential accompanying the regular income.

Under the leadership of CEO Rodney McMullen, Kroger has emphasized a strategy that merges consistent growth with robust financial health. The company's low payout ratio of 28.17% suggests there is capacity for further dividend increases, bolstering the likelihood of this eventuality, given that the company's dividend has more than doubled in the last five years. Additionally, Kroger's stock, trading at a forward P/E multiple of less than 10.92, presents a compelling value proposition for investors.

Moreover, Kroger's profitability growth over the past 30 years, as demonstrated by the chart below, shows a steady uptrend in both yearly revenue and net income. Despite some fluctuations in net income in the past three years, 2023 saw a notable increase to $2.244 billion against a yearly revenue of $148.26 billion. This strong profitability path for Kroger serves as a positive indicator of future performance, suggesting potential further appreciation in its stock value.

Data by YCharts

Kroger presents a compelling investment case, with a robust business model, attractive dividends, and potential for future growth. The company has shown resilience against macroeconomic uncertainties, providing investors with a measure of stability in uncertain times. Therefore, it holds the potential to be an excellent long-term income investment.

Deciphering the Breakout Zone

Based on the long-term technical analysis for Kroger as shared in the previous article, a bullish trend is revealed. However, the momentum of this bullish trend significantly relies on a substantial breakout at the $51 mark. To shed light on the technical indicators that endorse this bullish perspective, the focus shifts to the monthly candles for June and July 2023 as seen in the monthly chart below. These two months display powerful key reversal candles, forming the foundation for a bullish projection in August. Interestingly, a persistent consolidation range of $40 to $50 indicates that a surge beyond $51 could greatly intensify the bullish sentiment in the market. This viewpoint receives additional support from the RSI's reversal from the mid-level at 50, hinting at a potential for continued upward price momentum.

Kroger monthly chart (stockcharts.com)

Advancing the technical analysis, a previously referenced chart underscores the price movement toward an expected breakout. A bullish hammer candle followed by an inside candle created a favorable setup, albeit the forthcoming resistance at $51 needs careful monitoring. Nonetheless, the prospects of Kroger's stock price breaking higher are high. The bullish stance is reinforced by the emergence of an inverted head and shoulder pattern, a bullish price pattern. Concurrently, the RSI on the weekly chart, originating from a support level, signals room for further price ascents.

Kroger Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

To delve into short-term price dynamics, a glance at the daily chart reinforces the bullish outlook. Here, the inverted head and shoulders pattern from the weekly chart metamorphoses into a rounding bottom pattern, signifying the potential for a significant market rally. The neckline of this pattern, marginally below the $51 mark, is where the price is presently attempting to breach. Yet, to affirm this bottom pattern, a weekly close above $51 is still necessary. Finally, red arrows in the daily chart highlight a double bottom formation before the rally, further bolstering the optimistic price outlook.

Kroger Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

The commendable resilience displayed by Kroger during economic downturns, attributed to the steady demand for groceries, is noteworthy. However, it's crucial to note that even this robust grocery titan could be susceptible to the repercussions of a severe or prolonged recession. Furthermore, a greater-than-anticipated surge in the cost of goods presents another potential challenge. Such a situation could compress Kroger's profit margins, particularly if the company fails to adjust its prices effectively, or if consumers balk at the resultant price hikes.

Rodney McMullen's proficient leadership as CEO is a significant component of the company's current success. Still, it is important to acknowledge that any alteration in key management roles or the departure of critical personnel could pose a risk to Kroger's growth trajectory. Additionally, Kroger operates within a tightly regulated environment. Changes in food safety standards, labor laws, and environmental regulations could have direct implications for the company's operations and financial health. Similarly, any amendments to healthcare, privacy, and data protection laws could impact its operational framework.

From a technical standpoint, the $51 mark is a critical resistance level for Kroger's stock. A failure to break past this point could result in a stalling of the bullish momentum that the stock is currently riding. Conversely, any substantial drop below the $40 mark would not only negate the bullish outlook but could also trigger a further decline.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Kroger emerges as a compelling investment opportunity in the retail sector. From a fundamental perspective, the company exhibits a robust business model and financial stability, highlighted by consistent sales, attractive dividend yields, and the potential for future growth. It has also demonstrated resilience against macroeconomic uncertainties, indicating a degree of investment security. The technical analysis of Kroger's stock projects a strong bullish outlook, underpinned by significant indicators such as the $51 resistance level and potential patterns for sustained upward price momentum. However, as with any investment, risks are inherent. From a market risk perspective, potential challenges include economic downturns, regulatory changes, leadership changes, and critical resistance levels in stock performance. As Kroger breaks the resistance at the $51 mark, investors might accumulate long positions, aiming for a higher price in the near future.