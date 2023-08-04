SolStock

Rapid Recap

Just over one week ago, as we headed into DraftKings' (NASDAQ:DKNG) earnings call, I said,

My one-line thesis is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has what I refer to as the "Peter Lynch hypothesis." This is where investors have one perception of the company, but the underlying company is actually performing substantially better than investors' perception. This means that the company is inflecting higher, but the pervasive narrative many investors still hold is now outdated.

DraftKings delivered an impressive set of results. An unblemished earnings report impressed in terms of guidance, both with strong growth rates expected, but most importantly that DraftKings is now eyeing up meaningful EBITDA profitability.

There's a lot to be bullish on here.

The 2-Step Rule

In my previous analysis, I explained the two-step rule. Here are the key components to the two 2-Step Rule distilled to the core.

Step 1) You want to get in when analysts are busy pumping your stock, but before the stock has fully taken off.

Step 2) You need at least two back-to-back highly positive earnings results. And it's not a lot more complicated than this.

In essence, you're attempting to invest in a business whose story is changing. When the business begins to disclose noticeably better outcomes than the "known" story on the Street.

That change of perception leads to a change in the investor base. And, by extension, this will lead to the stock re-rating. Incidentally, I should make clear that this also works on the other side of the equation too. When the narrative changes for the worst, the multiple can also re-rate lower.

Revenue Growth Rates Jump Higher

DKNG revenue growth rates

As we headed into the earnings report, DraftKings was guiding for 44% y/y revenue growth rates for 2023. Now, DraftKings has upwards revised their outlook and expects to grow by 58% y/y at the high end.

This dramatically changes the conversation facing DraftKings. A company isn't able to guide for its full-year outlook to improve by approximately 1,000 basis points halfway through its year unless something remarkable has changed.

And what has changed is that DraftKings has succeeded in improving customer retention. If you recall, the bearish thesis facing DraftKings was that the business wouldn't be able to retain its customers. How DraftKings was spending huge sums of capital to acquire customers, but these customers would always flock to the newest platform, offering cash incentives for them to sign up and bet on competing platforms. It turns out that the bears weren't right. And in actuality, not only are those customers spending a lot on DraftKings, but DraftKings' profitability profile is set to improve dramatically as well.

Get Ready For Profits to go Cha-Ching

In my previous analysis, I said,

Investors are now slowly starting to think about 2024. After all, by the time DraftKings reports its Q2 earnings next week, there will be less than 5 months left to 2023. So to a large extent, irrespective of what DraftKings' Q2 profits come out as investors will be seeking to gleam any insight into 2024. Basically, does management sound confident that in 2024 they can report "at least" positive EBITDA?

Not only did management sound extremely confident that it can get to "at least" positive EBITDA in 2024, but DraftKings actually was adjusted EBITDA profitable this quarter already.

What's more, DraftKings makes the case that starting in Q4 and beyond, DraftKings will be adjusted EBITDA profitable on a sustainable basis.

Recall, this is a business that is expected to exit 2023 with more than $1 billion of cash on its balance sheet. Also, it holds no debt.

And on top of all this, DraftKings declares that starting in 2024, the business is expected to be "meaningfully positive" on an adjusted EBITDA level, leading one to believe that its free cash flows will follow soon thereafter.

The Bottom Line

As I analyzed DraftKings' recent earnings report, my initial thesis of the "Peter Lynch hypothesis" was confirmed.

The company outperformed investors' perceptions, delivering impressive results and strong guidance, signaling meaningful EBITDA profitability on the horizon.

The revenue growth rates were significantly revised upward, showcasing improved customer retention and debunking bearish concerns.

The prospects of positive EBITDA in 2024 and sustainable profitability from Q4 onwards add to the bullish sentiment. With a strong balance sheet and no debt, DraftKings is poised for a promising future with alluring free cash flows ahead.