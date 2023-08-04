Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Taxable Bond Funds Report First Outflow In Five Weeks

Aug. 04, 2023
Jack Fischer
  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended August 2, 2023, investors were overall net redeemers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in three, removing a net $6.5 billion.
  • Our fund-flows week kicked off on Thursday, July 27, with markets digesting the prior day’s anticipated 25-bps rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
  • Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized a weekly outflow of $2.1 billion—marking their first weekly outflow in five weeks.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Tax-exempt bond funds (+$1.0

Jack Fischer
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

