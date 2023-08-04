Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MongoDB Shares Are Expensive Exposure To The Data Management Market

Aug. 04, 2023 7:38 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Summary

  • MongoDB is facing competition in its high-growth market and has a history of negative earnings and cash flows.
  • The company's strategy focuses on making migration to its database easier and optimizing its products for different types of work and applications.
  • MongoDB's financials show impressive sales growth, but conservative investors should wait for lower prices before investing.

MongoDB office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a sell based on a DCF valuation analysis with assumptions such as 15-20 % growth rates, an 8 % discount rate, and a 35 terminal multiple. The company is facing lots of competition in its high-growth market.

Sharing a keen interest in:- Sector rotation- Options, bonds and stocks- Value (DCF, equity)- Long term trends- Algorithmic trading and MLtrading- Merger arbitrage

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

