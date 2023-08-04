Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Applied Optoelectronics: Buy On Vastly Improved Outlook

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Following new supply agreements with Microsoft Corporation, shares of fiber-optic networking products provider Applied Optoelectronics Inc. have been on a tear in recent months.
  • At its peak on July 13, the stock was up by more than 600% from its from its 52-week low but has retreated by more than 40% in recent weeks.
  • On Thursday, the company reported mediocre second quarter results but provided a very strong outlook for Q3 based on substantially increased datacenter customer demand.
  • On the conference call, management projected initial production ramp-up under the new Microsoft supply agreements to occur in early 2024 with total sales potential over the next three years exceeding $300 million.
  • Following many years of losses, substantially increased demand for the company's datacenter solutions in combination with vastly improved margins might have finally positioned Applied Optoelectronics for profitability going forward. Consequently, I am initiating coverage with a "Speculative Buy" rating.

Fiber optical cables

kynny

Shares of fiber-optic networking products provider Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or "AOI" have been on a tear in recent months.

At its peak on July 13, the stock was up by more than 600% from its 52-week low of $1.60 with

Comments (2)

Jdberwanger2
Today, 8:10 AM
Any thoughts on the share count? It’s up significantly over last year and they seem to be doing at the market offerings to generate cash.
Henrik Alex
Today, 8:31 AM
@Jdberwanger2

Share count is up by roughly 16% over the past twelve months mostly due to the recent open market sales discussed in the article.

I would have actually liked the company issuing even more shares under the ATM last month at prices above $10 to shore up liquidity.

If the $150 million China divestiture falls through, they might have to issue more shares but I would expect the share price to be substantially higher by that time.
