Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Airbnb A Bank In Disguise?

Aug. 04, 2023 8:13 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)1 Comment
Moe Value Picks profile picture
Moe Value Picks
561 Followers

Summary

  • Airbnb's business model resembles that of a financial services firm.
  • It concludes that Airbnb has a business that allows to accumulate float, and can create considerable income for the company and shareholders in the very long-term.
  • The article also shared some takeaways out of Q2 that shows Airbnb is in a strong position competitively in its original travel business.

Airbnb Open LA - "Introducing Trips" Reveal

Mike Windle

I am initiating a buy rating on Airbnb. I believe the company has unique set of characteristics that sets apart from other hotel chains and travel companies in general. In fact, I think Airbnb bears a closer resemblance to financial

This article was written by

Moe Value Picks profile picture
Moe Value Picks
561 Followers
I'm an individual investor who looks for opportunities primarily in unloved stocks. For the past 10 years, I've invested in stocks in the US as well as abroad in unloved markets like the Middle-East and Africa. Thomas Phelps' 100-1 and Philip Phisher are huge inspirations to my investing approach. I'll look to write about stocks that present Time Arbitrage opportunities or have some optionality embedded in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Out_on_a_limb profile picture
Out_on_a_limb
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (3.24K)
@Moe Value Picks You are right regarding how to look at the business. But what really breaks the bank is not so much getting a free float, than knowing how to use it!

This is Warren Buffet's skill, he knows how to invest the float (which amounts to a zero interest perpetual loan) and compound it. I haven't seen ABNB reinvesting the money at a higher rate outside of its market place. ABNB recalls more of a telecom company in that regard. The latter gets a float too through pre-payment of the monthly subscriptions. But then it squanders the money in dubious investments besides improving its own infrastructure.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.