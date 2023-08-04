Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

The U.S. labor market is expected to stay strong in July with jobs growth continuing to outpace the number of workers coming into the job market and the unemployment rate staying near 50-year lows.

On average, economists expect 200K new jobs in July, down modestly from the 209K reported in June, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics issues its Employment Situation Report on Friday. Watch for the Labor Department's revisions to June and May numbers, as that could nudge the overall path.

The unemployment rate is seen staying at 3.6%. The labor force participation rate is expected to remain unchanged at 62.6%, and average hourly earnings growth is forecast to cool to 4.2% Y/Y compared with 4.4% in June.

Giacomo Santangelo, an economist at job search site Monster, expects a strong print in July, though he doesn't give a specific number. The trend in growth in leisure and hospitality jobs and healthcare is likely to persist in the near term. Leisure and hospitality continues to experience increased activity as consumers are still eager to travel after the pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Jeffrey Rosenkranz, portfolio manager at Shelton Capital, sees the rebound from the pandemic continuing to keep demand for labor strong. He points out that companies are still hesitant to lay off workers when business slows because they had such a hard time getting staff to full strength in the past couple of years.

"Companies are maybe waiting a little bit longer this time around because it's so fresh in their mind as to how tough it was to source that labor," he said. "But they won't do it forever,"

That's one factor bolstering the job market, for now. Another is "there's been a fair amount of stimulus" through the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, he added. Jobs for construction in the semiconductor industry, solar and electric vehicle manufacturing industries are benefiting. Yet another contributor is that some companies are rethinking supply chains and bringing production closer to them, with some of it coming back to the U.S.

As for weak sectors, Rosenkranz observes that jobs in mortgage financing will remain weak. Transportation may also be impacted, as trucking firm YRC Worldwide ceased operations last weekend. "That's 20 to 30 thousand employees," he noted. While drivers may be able to find jobs quickly at companies picking up the slack, "that a big number in terms of job losses, at least temporarily."

Looking to the future, the dual strikes in Hollywood could also impact job growth as a lot of companies support the film and television industry.

Domestically focused airlines are starting to see weakness, and that could lead to job losses in airlines and domestic hotels in the future, he noted.

With the job market being so resilient and inflation cooling at the same time, some economists and strategists are warming to the idea that the Federal Reserve could get the "soft landing" that it wants.

Rosenkranz and Santangelo don't expect that to materialize. For one thing, Santagelo said there's never been a soft landing in the U.S. with contracting money supplies.

He expects that inflation will come down to the Fed's 2% goal and then a couple months later, unemployment will rise more than was expected. And the business cycle is a cycle. A recession "is inevitable," he said.

Howver, SA analyst Christopher Robb sees the July jobs report building the case for a soft landing, whle SA analyst Damir Tokic see that narrative in limbo.

Rosenkranz said, "So much of the impact of higher rates operates with a lag. And we believe that the Fed is more inclined to overcorrect rather than under correct."

Yesterday we mentioned Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) would be reporting. Well, Apple shares slipped nearly 2% in extended-hours trading even as the U.S. tech giant posted Q3 results that largely topped expectations.

For the period ending July 1, Apple earned $1.26 per share on $81.8B in revenue and generated $39.7B in iPhone-related revenue, while iPad and Services came in at $5.8 and $21.2B, respectively. Mac sales dipped 7.3% year-over-year to $6.8B.

The company ended the period with more than 1B subscriptions, CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.18 per share on $81.8B in revenue.

In addition to the quarterly results, Apple also declared a 24 cent dividend, in-line with its previous quarterly payout.

Amazon.com rose 7% in after-hours trading after reporting Q2 earnings. AMZN reported total revenue in North America in Q2 of $82.55B vs. $79.68B consensus. Net sales increased 11% to $134.4B, compared with $121.2B in Q2 of 2022.

“It was another strong quarter of progress for Amazon,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “We continued lowering our cost to serve in our fulfillment network, while also providing Prime customers with the fastest delivery speeds we’ve ever recorded. Our AWS growth stabilized as customers started shifting from cost optimization to new workload deployment."

Amazon.com forecast net sales to be between $138B and $143B for the third quarter, up 9% and 13%, respectively, compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Operating income is expected at $5.5B to $8.5B compared with $2.5B a year earlier, the company said in its quarterly report.

So far this year, Amazon said it has delivered more than 1.8 billion units to U.S. Prime members the same or next day — nearly four times the number of units delivered at those speeds by this point in 2019.

For AWS, CFO Brian Olsavsky said on an earnings call that the business is stabilizing and cost optimizations are moderating, while second quarter trends are continuing into July.

Amazon is up 50% so far in 2023 and down 4% over the past 12 months.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 37.5M shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of $300 million. The public offering is expected to close on August 8, 2023.

Apple, Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and HP (HPQ) are some of the companies pausing new imports of laptops and tablets to India after the country banned inbound shipments without a license, Bloomberg News reported.

On Thursday the Indian government imposed restrictions on import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and ultra-small computers and servers, effective immediately.

Any company which plans to bring laptops and computers for sale in India will now have to seek permission or license from the government for their incoming shipments.

The move is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing of these products under a recently renewed production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware. The action is also intended to curb imports of these goods from countries like China and South Korea, NDTV reported citing news agency Press Trust of India.

Laptop makers had been bracing for some government action, however the sudden licensing imposition has caught the industry off-guard, the Bloomberg report added citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Companies are now engaging with the government on how to quickly get licenses, ahead of festival seasons in the coming months, according to the sources. It is not clear how long it will take for the companies to get licenses, but the halt is already disrupting a multibillion-dollar trade in foreign PCs.

These requirements may pose additional hurdles for manufacturers who are already facing global excess inventory and triggers to restart sales growth. This could lead to delayed launches or even product shortages in India, which is still largely reliant on imports from overseas, the report added.

Utilities stocks fell across the board Thursday, as investments particularly sensitive to interest rate moves felt the pain of U.S. Treasury yields rising to fresh nine-month highs.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the top ETF, closed -2.3% to its lowest in more than a month, after falling more than any other sector last week. The only two gainers in the group were NRG Energy (NRG), +0.8%, and nuclear play Constellation Energy (CEG), +5.8% and scoring an all-time high after routing Q2 earnings estimates and raising guidance.

U.S. natural gas futures rose Thursday following a smaller than expected weekly storage build and forecasts for lower production and hotter weather than previously expected.

Analysts said the build was smaller than usual because power generators burned record amounts of gas for three days last week to keep air conditioners running during the heatwave covering most of the U.S.

Extreme heat raises the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

Australia's central bank has cut the growth outlook for the country to 1% for 2023, down from its previous estimate of 1.25%.

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest policy meeting showed that it extended its inflation target timeline, leaving the door open to keep monetary policy restrictive.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England lifted its policy rate by 25 basis points on Thursday and warned that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time, while a European Central Bank official made the case for keeping interest rates at current high levels for longer.

Stock index futures pointed to a higher open as traders look to close a down week on a bullish note. But direction will likely be determined by nonfarm payrolls.

Growth was benefiting from a big post-earnings jump in Amazon which is countering a sell-the-news decline in Apple.

"The two companies represent nearly 20% of the NASDAQ’s value so (those earnings were) a big event to get through," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"The bond vigilantes have certainly camped out on the lawn of the US fixed income market this week as the sell-off entered its third consecutive day on Thursday in the shadow of US Treasury credit quality jitters and confirmation of increased Treasury supply in the coming quarter," Reid said. "I've not heard anyone mention the comparison but there is a minor similarity to what happened with the UK last September and October."

"The eventful start to August in the US Treasury market spilled into Thursday as the US Treasury officially kickstarted their increase in issuance, boosting the size of their T-bill auctions," he said.

Rates are calmer in early trading. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was flat at 4.19%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) rose 3 basis points to 4.92%.

Although the 2s10s curve "remains deeply inverted, this is the least inverted since May," Reid added.

The dollar index (DXY) is up slightly, looking for its third-straight week of gains.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday, as producers pledged output cuts. Brent crude futures for October rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.44 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.90.

At 8:30 am look for Non-farm payrolls and in earnings look for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and Toyota reporting post-market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.