Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is a New York-based investment banking and financial services company. In the past quarter, Goldman Sachs has achieved net revenues of $10.90bn, alongside net earnings of $1.22bn ultimately supported by a YTD ROE of 7.8%.

Goldman Sachs Q2'23 Presentation

The investment bank has achieved these financial results through its three primary segments, encompassing Goldman Sachs' core Global Banking & Markets vertical- which has seen YoY revenue decline due to reduced dealmaking and IPO activity, the firm's Asset & Wealth Management strategy, which has seen increased focused in recent times, and the novel Platforms Solutions segment, a high-growth, high-margin sector which is comprised of enterprise partnerships- essentially providing corporations with built-in financial products, transaction banking- primarily supporting business treasury functions, point-of-sale lending through GreenSky, and an ETF Accelerator, which provides a suite of services oriented towards creating and offering ETFs.

Goldman Sachs Q2'23 Presentation

Introduction

This feeds into Goldman Sachs' trifold strategy of the strengthening of its primary businesses, expansion into adjacent high finance products and services, and a leaner business model, best emphasized by Goldman Sachs' divestment from its lower-margin retail banking operations.

On a more granular level, Goldman Sachs seeks to expand wall share from existing consumers, grow management fees across AWM, and continue to scale Platform Solutions in underpenetrated financial service regions aggressively.

"Why Invest in Goldman Sachs" - Feb'23 Presentation

The combined accretive effects from the latter operational strategy, Goldman Sachs' integrative efforts, its high-quality assets and revenue base, alongside an attractive shareholder return strategy lead me to rate the stock a 'strong buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, Goldman Sachs' stock- up 7.72%- has experienced middling price performance, beating out the broader financial services market (XLF)- up 5.68%- and the general market, as represented by the S&P500 (SPY)- up 11.13%.

Goldman Sachs (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

The financial services industry's relative underperformance is largely a product of successive Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank collapses and ensuing financial anxieties.

I believe Goldman Sach's superior price performance in the financial services industry can be chalked up to general market volatility and the firm's ability to hedge against macro volatility, especially given a streamlined organization which does not directly engage with consumer shifts.

Comparable Companies

Although investment banking and surrounding verticals are highly fragmented verticals, bulge-bracket dealmakers with larger market caps remain an exclusive club, with only storied investment banks and universal megabanks part of it. This includes Goldman Sachs' principal peer, the more conservative Morgan Stanley (MS), the largest US bank by AUM and revenue, JP Morgan Chase & Company (JPM), and the two major US megabanks rounding out the top 5 by investment banking revenues, Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C).

As demonstrated above, Goldman Sachs, even within its peer group, has experienced middling price movement when considering both the previous quarter and year. I believe this has occurred since, while Goldman Sachs remains fundamentally strong, the company is undergoing a vast transformation, temporarily skewing financial results.

That said, with strong growth capabilities and a solid balance sheet, I believe Goldman Sachs has room to grow relative to its peers.

For instance, Goldman Sachs enjoys best-in-class 5Y revenue growth enabling second-best share price growth and dividend growth. The bank further supports growth with the joint-lowest PEG.

Moreover, with the highest book value per share, Goldman Sachs maintains a strong balance sheet capable of withstanding macro uncertainty.

Valuation

As a bank, I chose not to use a discounted cash flow for Goldman Sachs and instead opted for a relative value-based approach and an understanding of the firm's overall asset quality.

Overall, Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool estimates a base case undervaluation of 75%, with a fair price of $1417.84. However, due to Alpha Spread's inability to discount dividends or account for outliers, I do not believe the model adequately represents Goldman Sachs' true value. That said, Alpha Spread's undervaluation projection remains an important indicator of overall value, remaining solid for Goldman Sachs.

Alpha Spread

Asset Quality

A core strength of Goldman Sachs remains its diversified and liquid asset base, promoting fee-based AUM and resilient cash flows. As such, Goldman Sachs maintains a highly liquid tier 1 capital ratio of 14.9% and low relative leverage ratios. This enables a larger capital buffer, allowing the bank to become a more nimble and adaptable organization.

Goldman Sachs Q2 Report

When conducting a daily value-at-risk analysis- which examines potential standard deviation given risk adjustment- Goldman Sachs demonstrates reduced QoQ risk, with lower value at risk across all categories bar equity volatility and interest rates, demonstrating Goldman Sachs' commitment to risk mitigation of all intraneous factors.

Goldman Sachs Q2 Report

Goldman Sachs Focuses on Margin Expansion & Stronger Unit Economics

As Goldman Sachs sheds the weight of its retail banking efforts- and seeks to sell its Apple (AAPL) Card operations for potential alpha- the firm, through its "One Goldman Sachs" initiative, seeks to unify its cost structure and synergetically ensure scale and margin growth. The bank has recognized that its clients are either engaged with its investment banking, asset management, wealth management, or FICC and Equities verticals and can be effectively cross-sold into other sectors. For example, an ag corporation raising debt could be sold on commodity and currency hedges and M&A and equity sales by the rest of Goldman Sachs.

More so than that, the firm can orient its cost-base to expand margins, by implementing multi-use infrastructure platforms, moving talent throughout the organization, and accurately identifying growth opportunities across Goldman Sachs.

"One Goldman Sachs" - Feb'23 Presentation

Central to One Goldman Sachs remains the role of Asset/Wealth Management in onboarding high-value clients and providing durable revenues and stable earnings. Through its outsized capabilities across high-finance, Goldman Sachs is able to customize solutions for clients, supporting a virtuous flywheel of scale, FAUM, and eventual margin expansion.

"One Goldman Sachs" - Feb'23 Presentation

Beyond One Goldman Sachs, perhaps best representing the company's financial resilience and capabilities are its revenue diversity and growth metrics. In spite of rising interest rates inhibiting core investment banking activities, with reduced dealmaking and public listings, Goldman Sachs has been able to make up some of the difference principally through the continued expansion of FICC Intermediation- which includes market making and structured product activities across all major asset classes save equities- and management fees from the aforementioned asset/wealth management segment.

Goldman Sachs Financial Roadmap - Feb'23

Shareholder-Centricity is Demonstrated Through Returns Strategy

The fundamental value of the stock, however, is undergirded by its ability to return capital to shareholders, of which Goldman Sachs does well on a multisided basis.

Not only has Goldman Sachs committed to a 3.13% dividend yield- with a forward payout of $11.00- on the back of a 42.66% payout ratio, but its dividend has seen 100% growth in the same period as peers have seen 39% growth. As such, Seeking Alpha, on its dividend report card for Goldman Sachs, has rated dividend safety, growth, and consistency as A+, A-, and A- respectively.

Yet going forward, since Goldman Sachs remains undervalued on a relative and book value basis, and since the company aims to increase operational flexibility and shore its treasury, the bank has committed to a multi-year $30bn share repurchase program, building on Q1TD share repurchases totalling ~$2.25bn.

Goldman Sachs Financial Roadmap - Feb'23

This shareholder return strategy is supplemented by Goldman Sachs' overall expense base management. The firm aims to streamline its cost structure by reducing headcount, supporting retention over new hires, reducing run-rate expenses, and boosting its overall efficiency ratio.

Goldman Sachs Financial Roadmap - Feb'23

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts largely echo my positive view on Goldman Sachs, estimating an average 1Y price target of $385.09, a 7.65%.

TradingView

However, analysts do project a minimum price target of $305.00, a 14.74% decline. I believe this reflects general anxieties regarding the financial services industry, especially with volatile interest rates and overall liquidity risk.

Risks & Challenges

High Levels of Regulatory Complexity May Compress Scalability

The banking and financial services industry continues to contend with increased regulatory scrutiny from the US and global regulators. As such, changing capital requirements and regulatory climates may reduce profitability and the company's ability to expand and tailor financial products. This is of increased concern with potential regulation around market making activity, proposed Basel III capital rulings, and so on may ultimately shifts the risk-reward dynamic of the firm.

Increased Business Concentration May Expose Goldman Sachs to Wider Risks

Although retail banking divestments and sale of Apple Card products to American Express (AXP) remain alpha-supporting prospects, Goldman Sachs' focus on increased margins by streamlining may reduce business resilience, as any macro headwinds for high finance may reduce firmwide revenue prospects for the whole organization. As such, any liquidity crunch or reduction in the demand for the firm's products and services may lead to material long-run reputational and financial damages to Goldman Sachs.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Goldman Sachs' unified and streamlined intiatives, along with its judicious capital return strategy and tailored financial offerings support long-run scale and margin growth, ultimately feeding into accretive share price growth.