The stock of cloud monitoring, security, and data analytics company DataDog (NASDAQ:DDOG) popped higher after the market closed Thursday on the heels of Amazon's (AMZN) strong Q2 report's release. That's because DDOG offers a strong suite of integrated tools to support customers of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), the leading global cloud provider. Indeed, despite the supposition by some analysts that Amazon's AWS cloud segment was somehow withering and had seen better days, Amazon announced Q2 AWS segment sales of $22.1 billion: +12% year-over-year. That bodes well for DataDog's prospects moving forward. Meantime, DataDog announced a bevy of new AI-centric tools this week at its DASH conference and the company is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings next Tuesday. I expect another very strong report. As a result of these developments, both Amazon (+8.73%) and DataDog were trading nicely higher in Thursday's after market trading:

Investment Thesis

Earlier this week, analyst Brian White announced DataDog was "out of the doghouse" on expectations the company would unveil a "flurry of innovations" at its annual DASH conference, which began on Tuesday of this week. And that is exactly what happened as DDOG announced a bevy of new tools Thursday:

Note the support for gen-AI applications as well as "Bits", an AI Assistant so that engineers can quickly find and resolve application issues. These new tools add to DataDog's already broad support for AWS. And that is why despite these new tool announcements, DDOG's stock did not pop higher until after Amazon announced its strong Q2 AWS results after the market closed.

As previously reported, Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) also demonstrated continuing strong growth in their cloud segments as well. See Q2 Surprise: Google Generated $2 Billion More FCF Than Microsoft. For instance, Google Cloud generated $8 billion in revenue in Q2 (+28% yoy). And, of course, DataDog's tools also work across those cloud platforms as well.

Meanwhile, a slide from DataDog's May Investor Presentation shows a Gartner forecast of a $45 billion TAM this year and that is expected to ramp-up to $62 billion by 2026 as IT spending on the cloud continues to be strong:

AI

Going forward, AI is a strong and primary catalyst for DataDog for two reasons:

In order to get maximum benefit of AI, companies need to migrate their LLM's (large language models), other inference models, and their corporate databases to the cloud in order to be able to run AI algorithms on them in an efficient, low-latency, and high-bandwidth fashion. More companies transitioning to the cloud simply means a growing TAM for DataDog going forward (see previous TAM growth graphic). As demonstrated in this week's new product announcements, support for AI makes DDOG's integrated tool-set more attractive and valuable.

Earnings

As can be seen in the graphic below, which was also taken from the previously mentioned investor presentation, DataDog has already established itself as a strong revenue growth company that has been free-cash-flow positive since FY2019 and one that generated $345 million in FCF last year (a 21% FCF margin on $1.68 billion in revenue):

Indeed, in Q1 of this year, DDOG posted revenue of $481.7 million (+33% yoy) and generated free-cash-flow of $116.3 million.

The midpoint of DDOG's guidance for Q2 revenue is $500 million with non-GAAP earnings of $0.28/share. However, note that DataDog has demonstrated a consistent track-record of under-promising and over-delivering:

I suspect that will be the case again next Thursday when the company releases its Q2 report.

Risks

While DDOG supports the AWS, GC, and Azure platforms, those "big-3" cloud companies can also be considered as competitors. However, DDOG's FSMA (full-stack monitoring & analytics) can be considered as "best-of-breed" because it is DDOG's primary focus and is arguably a smaller and more nimble company when it comes to rolling out updates to its integrated tool-set.

So far, DDOG has arguably been most successful with small and medium-sized companies. That's because DDOG is considered not to have the breadth of portfolio as compared to Splunk (SPLK), which is generally stronger in the enterprise space. The flip-side of that coin is that as DDOG beefs-up its offerings (as it did this week), penetrating the enterprise space is a huge opportunity for the company.

Summary & Conclusion

DataDog is up 20% since my first Seeking Alpha BUY rated article in February (see DataDog And 2 Other Sure-Fire Winners In The AI Arms Race). And while I opened a starter position in DDOG in the "Speculative Growth" bucket of my portfolio last year, its continued strong earnings reports motivated me to acquire more shares. I now have a full-position in DataDog and have moved it from the "Speculative Growth" category into the "Growth" category of my portfolio. That said, note that DDOG stock is still trading significantly below its prior peak before being shellacked by the bear market in technology stocks last year. That big pullback was a gift to investors (like me) who were late at getting into the stock. In my opinion, if DDOG keeps demonstrating strong revenue growth and free-cash-flow generation in its upcoming Q2 and Q3 reports, the stock could easily trade back up to the $150 level by year-end. DDOG is a BUY.