Politics And The Markets 08/05/23

Aug. 05, 2023
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Political Comments

Political Comments
Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (8.91K)
These two events are not coincidental.

Ron DeSantis megadonor Robert Bigelow is already into the failing DeSantis campaign for $20 million.

Billionaire donor Bigelow tells Reuters that he has told the DeSantis managers the candidate needs to take moderate positions, or he will not donate any more money. Ron DeSantis is then questioned by reporters in Iowa about the Trump indictment and the claims of the 2020 election being stolen. Immediately DeSantis changes his talking points. “All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,” Mr. DeSantis said in response to a reporter’s question after a campaign event at a brewery in Northeast Iowa.”

It’s very easy to see the dynamic as it unfolds. In the big picture, Ron DeSantis has been trying to court the MAGA base of voters, the current heart of the new Republican Party. However, DeSantis has failed in his effort to pull away Trump supporters, and simultaneously DeSantis is running out of money. That’s the context for the changed dynamic.

Suddenly, short on cash and with demands to move himself to the UniParty center – away from the unwashed working class inside the Republican Party – DeSantis’ only option is now to try and steal some donors and votes from the Christie, Pence, Haley and Scott wing of the acceptable Republican Party.

This is what happens when you whore yourself out to donors. They own you.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.91K)
Da comrade citizens, the Biden regime is intent on breaking the global hypocrisy meter and winning the 2023 UN charter challenge for geopolitical laughter amid con-dem-nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to release the snark filled retort in 3…. 2….

"The United States strongly condemns Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on politically motivated charges. The Kremlin cannot silence the truth. Navalny should be released." twitter.com/...
-------Secretary Antony Blinken@SecBlinken

As Klaus Schwab would say, "velcome Amerikans to ze new vorld order!"

Here the entire planet laughs at the condemnations from the foreign secretary of Dear Leader.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.91K)
@techy46 You still think inflation is going down in the months to come?

Expectations for the United Auto Workers and Detroit's Big Three automakers to finalize a new labor contract before the current labor pact expires in mid-September soured on Thursday evening when the union demanded 40% pay hikes for its workers over four years.

The Detroit-based union has 150,000 workers producing Chevrolets, Fords, and Jeeps, called for an automatic 20% general wage increase upon ratification of a new contract "to offset the severe impact of inflation" over the last two years of negative real wage growth, according to a write-up obtained by The Detroit News.

The union asked for 5% wage increases every year for the duration of the agreement, which extends through 2027. This would mean the top wage for workers would be around $47 per hour, nearing the $49 mark recently achieved in a tentative agreement by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters with United Parcel Service Inc.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.91K)
A Florida State University professor has been fired for “faking data” to prove that the legacy of lynching “makes whites want longer sentences for blacks” as part of his long-running work on “systemic racism.” Six of the professor’s studies have since been retracted.

Florida State criminology professor Eric Stewart, who claimed that “systemic racism” infests America’s police and American society, is now out of a job after nearly 20 years of his data was called into question, according to a report by the New York Post. nypost.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.91K)
In the most recent election for the state Supreme Court in Wisconsin, a liberal defeated the conservative candidate, giving that ideological group the 4-3 majority for the first time in years.

So the liberals did what liberals do: They met secretly, took control of the decision-making without even consulting the other three justices on the bench, and started firing employees.

Now they’re getting slammed by the chief justice for their overreaching power grab.

“The court’s action today violates the Wisconsin Constitution which endows the chief justice with administrative authority. The authority of the chief justice is being undermined and eroded unlike any time in this court’s history. … This lack of respect for longstanding institutional process is reckless,” said Chief Justice Annette Ziegler in a statement after the four liberals voted, without consulting anyone else, to fire Randy Koschnick, the director of the state courts.

“A vote of four may dictate decisions of our court, but those votes are taken during formally noticed court conferences scheduled by the chief justice; no such conference has occurred,” Ziegler said. “Apparently several of my colleagues do not think court conferences are necessary to conduct court business when there is a pre-ordained determination. Their actions today effectively silence those members of the court who have not been privy to these secret discussions.”

The change in direction by the court came about because Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal, was sworn into office on Tuesday, replacing conservative Pat Roggensack, who retired.

Koschnick confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation there had been no complaints about his work.

“The unauthorized action taken today by some of my colleagues firing Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick is flawed procedurally, legally, and on its merits,” Ziegler said. “As chief justice, I contemplated actions I might take to attempt to stop this unauthorized action, but given my colleagues’ reckless conduct, other court employees would also become victims of this unauthorized action.”

She pointed out the decision was made by the four “without regard for the Constitution, case law, or supreme court rules which address who can fill such a position of public trust.”

“And what is the rush ….? What is the purpose of doing such an unauthorized action as the first order of business for the 2023-24 term? I have not been made aware of any urgent issues that would require the immediate removal of Director Koschnick.”

She said, “My colleagues’ unprecedented dangerous conduct is the raw exercise of overreaching power. It is shameful.”

You voted for this, Wisconsin, so deal with it and suffer the consequences that will follow in the decisions to come.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.91K)
For Chief Judge James Boasberg (who is on vacation) to show up in court Thursday and sit in the back row of the courtroom is a stunning visible display of judicial ideology and targeting.

Judge Boasberg is the corrupt DC judge who broke the constitutional restrictions on executive privilege, which technically forced Mike Pence to turn over his notes and testify to James Smith and the DC grand jury.

In reality, Boasberg is bearing witness to the outcome he created by forcing a Vice President to give testimony against the Chief Executive, thereby establishing the basis for the fraudulent allegations Special Counsel Jack Smith was utilizing to target that same executive, President Donald Trump.

This is the same Judge Boasberg who sat as presiding judge on the FISA court. The same Judge Boasberg who gave FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith a slap on the wrist for manufacturing evidence used in the Carter Page FISA application that defrauded the court. The same Judge Boasberg who appointed former DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord as amicus curiae advisor to the court, after she knowingly and fraudulently submitted the FISA application to the court.

The entire DC federal bench is compromised. The entire judiciary of the FISA Court process is compromised. The entire federal judicial system is compromised. Now we are stunningly seeing the scale and scope of that DC judicial corruption in the fraudulent case against President Donald Trump.

Boasberg continues to advance the interests of the DC Deep State with rulings specifically tailored to protect the national security state. Boasberg, an ally of SSCI Chairman Mark Warner, has intercepted several cases that brought sunlight upon the corrupt DC system. In each case Boasberg ruled in favor of maintaining the corruption, including his willfully blind support of the FBI searching NSA databases to conduct illegal surveillance of Americans, and including Boasberg’s personal appointment of Mary McCord to run defense on behalf of the corrupt DOJ main office. Keep in mind, Mary McCord’s husband works for Supreme Court justice John Roberts.

Boasberg knows what the DOJ and FBI were doing in their targeting of candidate Trump and President Trump. Perhaps more than any other DC judge, Boasberg has been at the center of it. Yet Boasberg will force Vice President Pence to turn over executive privilege documents, give testimony against the interests of the President, and then sit in the back of the courtroom to watch the outcomes of all these years of tentacles…..

There has always been no other way to look at this.

The federal court system in Washington DC is compromised and yes, weaponized….

That’s the true “conspiracy against rights”.
